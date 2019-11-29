South Africa

Gauteng woman can expect marriage proposal soon as boyfriend snaps up ring on #BlackFriday sale

29 November 2019 - 08:13 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A budget-smart boyfriend snapped up an engagement ring at a discounted price at the Mall of Africa on November 29 2019. File photo.
Image: Dmitrii Shironosov

A man who is planning to propose to his girlfriend woke up at about 4am on Friday to get to the mall to buy a “gorgeous” engagement ring for a discounted price.

“She doesn’t know, but I’m so excited about our lives together. I saw this ring about a week ago and I wanted it for her. I hope she loves it and says yes,” said Kevin Bailey*.

“She is also doing her shopping, but I had to lie and say I’m off to the bathroom so I can do my thing,” he told TimesLIVE.

He selected a 9-carat, white gold diamond band that went for R3,999 on the #BlackFriday sale. He saved R1,999.

He and his girlfriend have been together for four years.

“The fact that I’m buying it on sale means nothing, it’s beautiful and I like it so much. She’s so patient and humble, this is it,” said the hopeful boyfriend.

*Real name withheld so we don't pre-empt the proposal.

