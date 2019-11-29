'I'll buy a mansion for my folks and send my kids to private schools,' says R114m Lotto winner
SA's newest Lotto multimillionaire has been praying to win the jackpot since 2006.
And despite years of not winning, he said he never lost hope. His dreams ultimately came true, when he won R114m on Wednesday.
“I have been praying to God ... I knew that I would win one day,” he told TimesLIVE on Friday.
He spent R15 on purchasing the winning ticket at Shap Supermarket in Makhado, Limpopo.
Dressed in a white shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, the 32-year-old, whose identity is being withheld, said he found his ticket a day after news broke that a winner was from his village.
“People kept on saying a winner was from here. I then went to check my ticket. I was shocked to discover that all the numbers were the same. From then, I couldn’t sleep. Even now,” he said.
The soft-spoken father of two said he immediately told his family.
The man, whose highest qualification is a matric, now wants to start a business, buy his parents a mansion, buy the car of his dreams and give back to the community.
“I grew up very poor. I want to change my family’s life, and also help the people in my community.
“I did not get a chance to study at good schools so I want my children to go to private schools and attend tertiary institutions,” he said.
His parents do odd jobs in the farming sector while his mother is also a domestic worker.
He is the fourth-highest jackpot winner in the history of the National Lottery. The highest jackpot of R232m was won in February 2019.
The latest winner said he would encourage other players not to give up on playing.
“People always said never give up. I say so, too. I have always thought if other people could win, I can too, no matter how long [I have to wait],” he told TimesLIVE.
Meanwhile, Ithuba spokesperson Busisiwe Msizi said the winner had received counselling.
“Were excited that the winner has come forward to claim his jackpot prize and as Ithuba, we have offered trauma counselling and financial advice.
“Becoming R114m richer overnight can be overwhelming to anyone who wins. Our aim is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of his life-changing experience,” said Msizi.