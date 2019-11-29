South Africa

WATCH | Clothing stores draw the biggest Black Friday queues in Durban

29 November 2019 - 13:03 By LWANDILE BHENGU AND DANA OSBORN

Mass retailers in Durban seem to have lost out to clothing retailers, who pulled far longer queues on Black Friday.

While electronics and appliances were a hot ticket item at mass stores such as Game and Makro, clothing stores like Zara and Nike had people snaking in queues outside their doors. 

Hundreds of people braved the scorching Durban sun to queue outside the Nike and Puma factory stores at Springfield Park, which offered up to 75% off active wear.

A woman who did not want to be named came prepared with an umbrella as well as friends and family to keep her company while she waited for her chance to enter the Nike store.

“I’m going to Nike Outlet Factory Shop to buy (clothes) for her,” said the woman, pointing at her child.

When asked if she budgets for Black Friday she said: “Of course. Yes, I do.”

At the Zara store in Gateway, Amara Mahomed shuffled through the hordes of people, holding her purchases close to her chest while she rummaged through the 50% sale racks. Mahomed’s only reason for coming out this Black Friday was Zara.

“I came for the Zara sale, like every year, because I always love the Zara sales. They have the best sales. You get 50% off everything,” she said.

At a Game, an exhausted Thabani Nkwayana sat on a couch waiting for his mother so they could buy a new TV and Dstv Explora. All Nkwayana could think of was a pair of shorts he wanted to buy for Black Friday.

“My brother and I arrived at 4am and I am tired now. We have been waiting for my mom to arrive. I just want to go and buy clothes,” he said.

Nkwayana’s mother sent her sons early while she searched other malls for deals.

