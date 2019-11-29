WATCH | Clothing stores draw the biggest Black Friday queues in Durban

A woman who did not want to be named came prepared with an umbrella as well as friends and family to keep her company while she waited for her chance to enter the Nike store.

“I’m going to Nike Outlet Factory Shop to buy (clothes) for her,” said the woman, pointing at her child.

When asked if she budgets for Black Friday she said: “Of course. Yes, I do.”

At the Zara store in Gateway, Amara Mahomed shuffled through the hordes of people, holding her purchases close to her chest while she rummaged through the 50% sale racks. Mahomed’s only reason for coming out this Black Friday was Zara.

“I came for the Zara sale, like every year, because I always love the Zara sales. They have the best sales. You get 50% off everything,” she said.