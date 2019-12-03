'I feel betrayed': coffin assault victim as attackers' jail time cut drastically

A man who was forced into a coffin and threatened with death by farm workers who claimed he stole copper cables is hurt after discovering that their conviction for attempted murder has been overturned.

The high court in Middelburg had in 2017 sentenced Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson to 16 and 11 years behind bars, but they will now serve five years. They have already sat for two years so could be eligible for parole next year.

Victor Mlotshwa told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that he had just heard the news.

The Supreme court of Appeal (SCA) overturned the convictions on Monday.

“I just received the outcome of the case now, as I was watching the news,” Mlotshwa said. “It is so painful and hurtful to me. I knew they were appealing but I didn’t expect this. I feel betrayed because I just don’t understand,” he said, his voice breaking as he fought back tears.

"I feel like there is another hand at play. For now, I need to go and sit down with my mother and tell her the news. I don't know how she will take it because this means soon these people will be back on the streets," he said.