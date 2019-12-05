Three Springs escapees rearrested, six still on the run

Gauteng police have rearrested three of the nine awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Springs magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Sibande Sibekezele Xulu, who is facing charges of housebreaking and theft, Clayton Donovan Booysen, who is facing a charge of possession of drugs, and Anock Nyiranda, who was nabbed for allegedly being in the country illegally, were rearrested.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said they faced an additional charge of escaping from custody.

Peters said police had now shifted their attention to four of the remaining six escapees, who were considered “highly dangerous”.

They were identified as Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwandile Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala.

They are accused of killing 42-year-old Sibusiso Mthombothi.

The other two escapees were identified as William Reddinghuiz and Augustine Mahlalela.