South Africa

Three Springs escapees rearrested, six still on the run

05 December 2019 - 10:17 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Phumlani Tshabalala, Mzandile Master Mbatha, Mduduzi Richard Sithole and Mbongiseni Cyprian Langa appeared in court for murder and then escaped.
Phumlani Tshabalala, Mzandile Master Mbatha, Mduduzi Richard Sithole and Mbongiseni Cyprian Langa appeared in court for murder and then escaped.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have rearrested three of the nine awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Springs magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

Sibande Sibekezele Xulu, who is facing charges of housebreaking and theft, Clayton Donovan Booysen, who is facing a charge of possession of drugs, and Anock Nyiranda, who was nabbed for allegedly being in the country illegally, were rearrested.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said they faced an additional charge of escaping from custody.

Peters said police had now shifted their attention to four of the remaining six escapees, who were considered “highly dangerous”.

They were identified as Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwandile Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala.

They are accused of killing 42-year-old Sibusiso Mthombothi.

The other two escapees were identified as William Reddinghuiz and Augustine Mahlalela.

MORE

Police launch manhunt for nine awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Springs court

Four of the men are accused of ordering a hit on Nonhlanhla Matiwane's husband
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The interior design of a Cape Town shack that has everyone talking South Africa
  2. Farmer who beat sangoma to death only pretended to be 'pro-black', says friend South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Lotto winner wins fight to keep ex-lover from his money South Africa
  4. Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Guns for gangs: alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield to stand trial with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X