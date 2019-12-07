Suspect nabbed for allegedly selling firearms to taxi drivers in Centurion

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko has commended police for the arrest of a suspect for allegedly aiding taxi violence in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

Mazibuko said that two white men had been found selling firearms at the Wierdabrug taxi rank, not far from Olievenhoutbosch on Friday. One suspect was caught and one fled the scene in a silver Grey Ford Ranger.

The police had since launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene, she said.

The arrest comes after five people were shot dead and nine others were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug on Monday.

Mazibuko said that following the shooting incidents, she had instructed the heads of various law enforcement agencies in Gauteng to crack down on taxi violence and not rest until all those perpetrating the violence were arrested.

“I applaud the police for the arrest of the suspect selling firearms to taxi drivers, thereby aiding taxi violence. As the Gauteng government, we are concerned about the safety of public transport users, especially during the festive season as most people will be travelling to various destinations.

“We have therefore instructed all law enforcement agencies to work together in cracking down on taxi violence and to ensure that taxi ranks, malls, roads and other public spaces are safe for the people of Gauteng and our visitors” Mazibuko said in a statement on Saturday.