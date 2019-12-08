South Africa

Another day of stage 2 load-shedding

08 December 2019 - 06:50 By TimesLIVE
Eskom said on Saturday that load-shedding would continue on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Eskom has announced that stage 2 rotational power cuts would continue on Sunday.

In a statement, the embattled power utility said that stage 1 load-shedding would take place from 11pm Saturday to 9am Sunday, and would then move to stage 2 from 9am until 11pm that evening.

"The load-shedding is required overnight and all day to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes. Sufficient water and diesel reserves are necessary to limit the level of load-shedding in the coming week," Eskom said.

