South Africa

Girl, 10, killed in crossfire during shoot-out between Cape 'gangs'

09 December 2019 - 09:04 By timeslive
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A 10-year-old girl died in Tafelsig during “a random shooting between rival gangs” on Sunday night, said Western Cape police.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Police said on Monday that officers from Mitchells Plain and the Anti Gang Unit apprehended the suspects in a street-by-street raid.

A 21-year-old with an “unlicensed” firearm was arrested not far from the scene, while a 26-year-old was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig.

“Both suspects are believed to have strong links with local gangs,” said police.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, comprising Mitchells Plain police, Operation Lockdown forces and Anti Gang Unit members, in an effort to create safety and prevent flare-ups, the SAPS said.

“The deployments will remain in the area until calm is restored.”

