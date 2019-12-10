Load-shedding downgraded to stage 2

Just a day after plunging SA into stage 6 rolling blackouts, Eskom announced on Tuesday night that load-shedding had been downgraded to stage 2.

From 6pm on Monday, stage 6 was implemented, with the unprecedented load-shedding lasting until 11pm. From then until 8pm on Tuesday, stage 4 was in place.

However, at around 8pm, this was downgraded to stage 3 - and then an hour later it was downgraded again, this time to stage 2.

No reasons were immediately provided for the changes.