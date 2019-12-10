South Africa

WATCH | Oops, Eskom did it again: stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you

10 December 2019 - 14:27 By Deepa Kesa

After Eskom announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding on Monday, BusinessLIVE reporter Mudiwa Gavaza provides insight into the causes of the latest blackouts - as well as what stage 8 load-shedding could mean for South Africans.

The ailing power utility said the move to stage 6, which had never been implemented before, was due to a shortage of capacity.

"This follows a technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply," it said on Twitter.

Rainfall was also blamed. "The heavy rains have caused coal-handling and operational problems at several power stations," added Eskom.

