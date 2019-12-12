Justice at last for brutal murder and rape of 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters

Peters claimed in his testimony that he was a loving and caring father who would feed his three children every morning, pack their lunch and walk them to school.

But this was countered by his eight-year-old daughter, who testified - via a CCTV link and with special assistance - that he was "lazy" and would mostly sleep. She said he was physically abusive to Jeremiah and would bite his arms and legs. He also prevented her from attending school.

A social worker who testified in the case - who asked their name not to be made public - conceded to the court that she did not conduct her work properly when she was sent to investigate neglect at the Ruiters household. She admitted that she and her supervisor had been negligent in their work.

Abigail's mother Gail also testified about the filth and neglect in which the children, including Jeremiah's sisters, aged eight and three, were kept. She said she would often have to take care of the children while Peters slept.

Abigail conceded that she was "not a good mother" to Jeremiah.

"You allowed [Peters] to continuously abuse [Jeremiah]. You had a legal duty to protect him and you failed. You turned a blind eye and you were full of love [for Peters], which blinded your eyes," Samela told her.

She cried after Samela's pronouncement.