South Africa

Three-month-old infant found floating in Durban harbour

12 December 2019 - 13:29 By Orrin Singh
A three-month-old boy was found in Durban's harbour. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

A three-month-old boy has been recovered from Durban's harbour on Thursday. 

According to Leon Fourie of Life Response 24/7, the lifeless corpse had been seen floating in the harbour. 

"At 10:20 Life Response rescue unit along with Metro police search and rescue were dispatched to Durban container terminal at berth 108 for a body in the harbour. On arrival the body of a infant was seen floating in the harbour."

He said rescuers swam out to retrieve the body.

"The infant was about three months of age. Durban harbour police as well as Durban port authorities were on scene," said Fourie. 

MORE

'She was too trusting': Family clings to hope that baby will be found alive

The family of a teenage mother whose newborn baby was 'abducted' in Pietermaritzburg is clinging to hope that she will be returned unharmed
News
1 week ago

Abandoned newborn dies of heatstroke in Chatsworth

A one-week-old girl died in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Saturday, after being found abandoned
News
1 month ago

Woman who 'faked pregnancy and stole baby' to appear in KZN court

A 32-year-old woman who allegedly faked a pregnancy and stole a baby is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Thursday
News
2 months ago

