Preacher and son jailed 20 years after their arrest for abalone poaching

The men worked for an all-woman abalone racketeering enterprise headed by “godmother” Elizette Marx, now 50, who entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state and gave evidence against them at their trial.

Groenewald snr arranged dives, kept guard and acted as a go-between. Marx paid him for the abalone — one delivery totalled 600kg — and he “actively promoted the illegal activities” of her racketeering enterprise, according to the appeal judgment. He was jailed for three years.

His son and Geldenhuys dived for abalone. They were each jailed for four years.

The Kriels started out as divers, and once they had their own boats they took up to 17 divers out, each of whom harvested up to 60kg of abalone per dive. They were each jailed for six years.

Marx was first arrested in November 2002 during a dawn raid by the Scorpions which netted 30 people in Gansbaai. The following year, she fell into a police trap when she planned to raid a Worcester warehouse full of abalone.

She hoped to get her own back on Johannesburg-based Chinese buyer Jian Bin Liu, who had failed to pay her for an earlier R500,000 consignment of poached abalone because it had been seized by police.

But one of the men involved in the Worcester raid was an undercover Scorpions officer, and Marx later pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and a second charge under the Marine Living Resources Act of transporting abalone without a permit. She was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment.