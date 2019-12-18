South Africa

IN PICTURES | Dog rescued from Durban factory blaze

18 December 2019 - 13:33 By Orrin Singh
The dog is cooled down by the police's search and rescue's Dave Steyn.
The dog is cooled down by the police's search and rescue's Dave Steyn.
Image: Rescue Care

A dog has been rescued from a shoe factory which went up in flames in Shetland Road, Wentworth, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning. 

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said medic Ian Wessels did not give up after hearing a dog was inside the building.

“Ian and SAPS search and rescue (SAR) made a hole in the wall to save the dog,” said Jamieson. 

One person was taken to hospital, while others were treated at the scene. 

The building began to collapse as firefighters battled the raging blaze. 

Jamieson said Shetland Road was closed.

MORE

WATCH | Durban company goes up in flames

Emergency services were on scene of a building fire in Shetland Road in Wentworth, south of Durban on Wednesday morning.
News
3 hours ago

Durban metro cop shot in leg after intervening in robbery

A Durban Metro Police officer is undergoing knee surgery after being shot during a robbery in the CBD on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

Priceless memorabilia up in smoke after load-shedding oversight

The Stutterheim Country Club was destroyed by a fire allegedly started in the chaos caused by Eskom’s load-shedding on Wednesday night.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  4. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X