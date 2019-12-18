South Africa

Durban metro cop shot in leg after intervening in robbery

18 December 2019 - 10:06 By Orrin Singh
The officer is in a stable condition.
The officer is in a stable condition.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

A Durban metro police officer is undergoing knee surgery after being shot during a robbery in the CBD on Wednesday.

Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh said the incident occurred between 5am and 6am.

“The officer witnessed a person being robbed by five men on the corner of West and Russell streets. Our member intervened and one of the suspects opened fire on him. He retaliated by returning fire. Unfortunately he was shot in the knee and was taken to a nearby hospital.”

Sewpersadh said four of the men fled the scene but police managed to trace a fifth man to a taxi he boarded to Umlazi.

“We managed to track down the taxi but when we stopped and searched it the suspect was not inside. Our members are y interrogating the driver to gather more information about the suspect's whereabouts.”

Sewpersadh said the officer was in a stable condition.

MORE

'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and cleaner assaulted

Drunken behavior cast a shadow on fun in the sun on Durban's beachfront during the busiest festive weekend of the year
News
22 hours ago

Boy, 10, drowns in Umlazi river

The body of 10-year-old boy has been recovered in a river in Umlazi, south of Durban, after he drowned on Monday
News
1 day ago

Body of girl, 6, washed away in Durban floods recovered

The body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a river in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  4. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X