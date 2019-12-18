Durban metro cop shot in leg after intervening in robbery

A Durban metro police officer is undergoing knee surgery after being shot during a robbery in the CBD on Wednesday.

Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh said the incident occurred between 5am and 6am.

“The officer witnessed a person being robbed by five men on the corner of West and Russell streets. Our member intervened and one of the suspects opened fire on him. He retaliated by returning fire. Unfortunately he was shot in the knee and was taken to a nearby hospital.”

Sewpersadh said four of the men fled the scene but police managed to trace a fifth man to a taxi he boarded to Umlazi.

“We managed to track down the taxi but when we stopped and searched it the suspect was not inside. Our members are y interrogating the driver to gather more information about the suspect's whereabouts.”

Sewpersadh said the officer was in a stable condition.