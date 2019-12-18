South Africa

KZN on high alert - again - as severe thunderstorms are forecast

18 December 2019 - 15:20 By Suthentira Govender
KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal have again been placed on high alert after the weather service issued a warning of severe thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned residents in the uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and Ugu district municipalities to take precautions ahead of the expected inclement weather.

“The weather reports indicate that these thunderstorms are expected from midday going into the evening. We have placed disaster management teams in these areas on high alert so that they can provide assistance should the need arise.

“We are also appealing to residents to pay attention to the weather patterns and take the necessary precautions,” said Hlomuka.

