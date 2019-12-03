KwaZulu-Natal on high alert as more severe storms predicted for province
Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal braces itself for more inclement weather from gale force winds to heavy rain and localised flooding.
SA Weather Service spokesperson Hannelee Doubell told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the team was monitoring weather conditions along the coastline and over parts of the province.
"It’s still a watch for the moment. There are some storms expected. I can see it is already happening over parts of the Eastern Cape.
"There are high seas between Port Edward on the south coast and Kosi Bay on the north coast.
Watch:03/12/2019 13h00 TO:03/12/2019 23h00 Heavy rain- Leading to localized flooding and reduced visibility is expected over the eastern parts of KZN from this afternoon.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2019
"There’s a watch for severe thunderstorms over uThukela, uMgungundlovu and the Harry Gwala districts. There’s also a watch for strong south to southwesterly gales of 41-45 knots between Port Edward and Maputo in Mozambique."
Localised flooding is expected over the eastern parts of the province.
"People must be aware there is a high likelihood of storms happening and must take care," said Doubell.
The predicted bad weather has prompted the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka to place disaster management teams on high alert.
"Our teams are monitoring areas that are prone to flooding and will be able to respond should any situations arise," said Hlomuka.
"We are appealing to residents, especially along the coast, to put their safety first and ensure they seek shelter in sturdy buildings during strong winds," said Hlomuka.
Last month many living in KwaZulu-Natal were reeling after a tornado ripped through New Hanover, causing injuries, damage to homes and two deaths.
A funnel cloud - resembling a tornado - was spotted a day later in the Bergville area.
Last week a tornado struck Utrecht, leaving severe damage in its wake.