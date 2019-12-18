Bheki Cele to cops: prioritise protection of women and children; don't be afraid to defend yourselves

Police minister Bheki Cele has called on law enforcement officers to prioritise the protection of women and children over the festive season.

SowetanLIVE reported that Cele, who was speaking at a festive season campaign in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday, also warned police officers to refrain from using their guns to shoot their girlfriends, boyfriends and people who get involved with their partners.

Cele told SAPS members, SA Revenue Service and home affairs officials and soldiers that the protection of women and children should take centre stage this festive season.

“Remember, this is in the province that is huge, besides coastal provinces, where people come here for Christmas. This province still claims the big portion of tourists, both international and national, and you should know that for this province to continue being the gold mine of tourism, we must make sure that tourists are protected,” Cele said.

“When people see you, they must feel hope - but for some reason Satan has fallen to this world. When you see a man these days, you see a devil. I don't know why men treat women as they do.

“I don't know why men think they own women. I don't know why men think women are there to be raped, abused and murdered,” he added.