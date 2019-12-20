South Africa

'Anyone know the theme?' SA wants all the deets on KFC wedding

20 December 2019 - 11:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
#KFCProposal couple Hector Mkansi and Nonhlahla Soldaat.
Image: Supplied

SA's beloved couple Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi's wedding date has been confirmed for December 31 — and now Mzansi wants more details about the big day.

The couple made headlines in November after a video of their proposal went viral on social media.

The proposal led to massive support from several people and companies, who pledged to contribute towards making their wedding day extra special.

Airlines Mango and Kulula both pledged to fly the couple to their choice of honeymoon destination, including any Tsogo Sun hotel or Sun City, among others.

Musician Zakes Bantwini also gave his support, offering to perform at the wedding for free, while DJ Fresh offered to donate DJ equipment for the reception.

KFC confirmed the couple's wedding date on its Twitter account.

Popular event guru Precious The Planner said she could not wait to plan one of the first weddings planned and co-ordinated on Twitter.

On Thursday designer Tshepo Mashego took to Twitter, saying he was in the process of making Mkansi's tuxedo for the wedding.

Soldaat previously told TimesLIVE that she wanted to feel like a princess on their special day.

“It’s so hard to say what I want, because growing up, my image of a perfect wedding was when a girl felt like a princess walking on glass in a beautiful gown. It would be great if I could wear a gown that’s not white, because I’ve done that already,” she said.

Watch the recap of how we got here:

Now with just days left before the pair says their “I do's” again (they first wed in December 2018), Mzansi took to social media to ask for full details about the national wedding.

From the venue to who will be performing, here's what the tweeps are asking:

