'Anyone know the theme?' SA wants all the deets on KFC wedding

SA's beloved couple Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi's wedding date has been confirmed for December 31 — and now Mzansi wants more details about the big day.

The couple made headlines in November after a video of their proposal went viral on social media.

The proposal led to massive support from several people and companies, who pledged to contribute towards making their wedding day extra special.

Airlines Mango and Kulula both pledged to fly the couple to their choice of honeymoon destination, including any Tsogo Sun hotel or Sun City, among others.

Musician Zakes Bantwini also gave his support, offering to perform at the wedding for free, while DJ Fresh offered to donate DJ equipment for the reception.

KFC confirmed the couple's wedding date on its Twitter account.