Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA'

21 December 2019 - 13:46 By TimesLIVE
It was a pleasure meeting SA’s favourite couple, says Kuli Chana. File photo
Image: #PLANETOFTHEHAVENOTS/ @KhuliChana

#KFCcouple Hector Mkansi and  Nonhlanhla Soldaat have thanked South Africans for making it possible for them to share their vows on December 31 2019 for a second time — this time around with the fairy tale wedding that Nonhlanhla has always dreamed of having. 

The couple met in 2010 and despite their struggles, said they were humbled by and grateful for how God kept showing up, showering them with everything they had never bothered to dream about before.

Nonhlanhla told TimesLIVE in an interview that she was not stressed about having to organise a wedding, but that she was anxious because of her shyness.

While she wanted a venue that the “whole country” could fit into, she mentioned that only family and friends would attend but that the rest of the country could watch it live on TV.  

