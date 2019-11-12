'I wanted her to feel special and loved': KFC couple open up on SA's tastiest love story

“It was just another day for us. We were bored and decided to go to the Evaton Mall to run some errands," explained Soldaat.

"After shopping we usually sit and eat, but he had specifically asked that I wear my pink dress. He sent me to buy a drink elsewhere. I was surprised, because we could have just bought it there - but I went. Little did I know!"

At first she had no idea of the social media love the couple were getting. “He normally takes pictures of us eating and posts, but on that day he didn’t. So I was shocked to get a call from my cousin and from random people telling me that Twitter was looking for us,” she said.

Every time someone called, her suspicion was that they were being pranked or scammed, so she ignored what was being said.

“On Friday it became crazier. Our phones wouldn’t stop ringing. People were telling us we are famous. I needed a pinch - it was too much! I couldn’t even cry or jump. I was numb because we have been through a lot," she continued.

“He knows I’m shy, so that was overwhelming for me."