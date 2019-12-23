AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is home after midnight release: Family

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is home after being released on parole from the East London Correctional Centre at about midnight on Sunday.

He was taken by correctional service officers to his Nkululekweni home in Mthatha, where he was met by his wife, Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo, and other family members.

It was his first night at home in four years.

Ironically, he handed himself over to prison authorities at Wellington Prison in Mthatha at midnight on December 31 2015, to start a 12-year sentence. This was after he was found guilty of arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

The AbaThembu royal family and the royal council are preparing to have a meeting at Bumbane Great Place on Monday morning.

Dalindyebo's son and acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo said he would step down when his father was released. He told a gathering during his BA degree graduation last week that it was his last meeting as an acting king of AbaThembu.