South Africa

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is home after midnight release: Family

23 December 2019 - 08:43 By LULAMILE FENI Daily Dispatch
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo is home for Christmas.
AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo is home for Christmas.
Image: Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is home after being released on parole from the East London Correctional Centre at about midnight on Sunday.

He was taken by correctional service officers to his Nkululekweni home in Mthatha, where he was met by his wife, Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo, and other family members.

It was his first night at home in four years.

Ironically, he handed himself over to prison authorities at Wellington Prison in Mthatha at midnight on December 31 2015, to start a 12-year sentence. This was after he was found guilty of arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

The AbaThembu royal family and the royal council are preparing to have a meeting at Bumbane Great Place on Monday morning.

Dalindyebo's son and acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo said he would step down when his father was released. He told a gathering during his BA degree graduation last week that it was his last meeting as an acting king of AbaThembu.

King’s parole: Half the battle is won, the rest is up to Cyril

The AbaThembu royal house is still unclear on the technicalities, but is delighted that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is now eligible for parole
News
6 days ago

In 2009, the Eastern Cape high court sentenced Dalindyebo to 15 years in jail on seven counts of kidnapping, three each of assault and arson and one each of defeating the ends of justice and culpable homicide.

He appealed the sentence, but while it shortened it to 12 years, the Supreme Court of Appeals upheld his convictions in 2015.

He started serving his prison term in December that year.

The charges related to mistreatment of Dalindyebo's subjects in the 1990s on a farm he owned near Mthatha.

Dalindyebo set fire to the houses of three tenants to evict them because he believed they had breached tribal rules.

No date set for fees activist Kanya Cekeshe’s release on parole

There is still no set date for Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe’s release on parole.
News
5 days ago

He also brutally assaulted three young men in public for allegedly committing crimes. A fourth man, who was suspected of having been party to the alleged crimes, was killed by members of the community.

The prosecution contended this was on Dalindyebo’s instructions‚ but the Supreme Court of Appeal was, ultimately, not convinced the king was guilty of culpable homicide for the man's death.

Dalindyebo is among the high-profile inmates to benefit from President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to remit the sentence expiry dates of specific categories of sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees across all correction facilities in SA. He announced this at a Day of Reconciliation commemoration on December 16 in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

About 51,063 out of SA's 233,945 criminal offenders will be granted special remission. Prisoners who have committed sexual offences, child abuse, murder and attempted murder or armed robbery do not qualify. Additional reporting by TimesLIVE

MORE

Prisoner remissions will 'relieve overcrowding', be monitored by inspecting judge

An improvement to overcrowding of prisons was highlighted by the inspecting judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, commenting ...
News
5 days ago

Prisoners to get sentences shortened, some to go free: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that he had granted a "special remission of sentences" to prisoners and those out on parole.
News
6 days ago

One in five inmates to benefit from prison remission announcement

About one-fifth of SA’s total prison offender population will have their sentences reduced thanks to a presidential remission of sentence programme.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'State capture' kingpins going down: Bling king exposed News
  2. Parliament’s retiring serjeant-at-arms tells of hell at hands of EFF News
  3. WATCH | Dashcam footage of attempted Durban hijacking goes viral South Africa
  4. Wishes can come true — KFC couple says 'Thank You SA' South Africa
  5. Law set to swoop on former senior Eskom and Transnet brass News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X