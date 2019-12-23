South Africa

Kopfontein border post running smoothly, says Aaron Motsoaledi

23 December 2019 - 17:10 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The Beitbridge border post is expecting a significant increase in traffic over the festive season.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Monday the Kopfontein border post between SA and Botswana was running smoothly ahead of Christmas Day.

“We didn’t find any congestion because of more staff. Not a lot of people are passing today because most of them have already gone home. We found things running smoothly considering that it’s one of our busiest border gates. This is also because we have increased, the number of staff,” Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi said his visit to the border post on Monday was meant to ensure the smooth movement of people, goods and services in the interest of stimulating tourism, trade and the economy.

“I wanted to see what’s happening and how we can help. This time of the year our post is overflowing,” he said.

In terms of criminal activities, Motsoaledi said only two trucks had been detained. “Just this morning two were stopped as they carried counterfeit cigarettes. They were detained and handed over to the police.”

He said the number of workers at the post had been increased from 30 to 42 for the holidays.

The minister also visited the home affairs office in Zeerust.

“They don’t have a proper office building, they are not fit for purpose. Just when you arrive there’s no parking area. When members of the public arrive they must have easy access from outside. But they are making it work under the circumstances,” he said.

Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza said the department had processed three million people entering or leaving SA since the beginning of the festive season.

“We have processed 507,000 people in the Beitbridge [border post] alone between  December 1 and December 23.”

Nzuza was with transport minister Fikile Mbalula in Beitbridge on Monday.

MORE

