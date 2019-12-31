Passenger who jumped off cruise liner found floating in the ocean and rescued

“A team of crew members was deployed to conduct the search and rescue operation and within less than one hour, MSC Orchestra’s rescue team managed to successfully salvage the passenger,” said Volk.

The passenger was brought back on board and taken to the ship’s medical centre where he received further care.

“Fortunately, the passenger sustained only minor injuries,” said Volk.

The captain and crew were congratulated by Gerhardt Jooste, from Cape Town, who posted pictures and a video of the rescue on Facebook.

“Man over board in the Indian Ocean. Miraculously he was found an hour later and he survived. Congratulations to the captain and crew,” he wrote.

Ship operators said the man’s health status was being monitored closely but he remained in a good condition.

The incident did not affect the ship’s schedule or cruise operations and the vessel continues on its course to Mauritius, said Volk.

He added that support was being offered to the man's family on board.