Sea rescuers evacuate Brazilian crewman from ship due to medical emergency

A Brazilian crewman is in a stable condition after having had to be evacuated from a container ship approaching Durban on Saturday afternoon due to a medical emergency.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Durban crew, accompanied by Netcare 911 rescue paramedics, were activated at 4.30pm on Saturday to rendezvous with the container ship to evacuate the 27-year-old crewman.

“The sea rescue craft Alick Rennie was launched and responded and on meeting up with the ship the Netcare 911 rescue paramedic and NSRI crew were transferred onto the ship and the patient, in the care of the rescue paramedic, was transferred onto our sea rescue craft and brought to our NSRI rescue base and he has been transported to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance in a stable condition,” said Jonathan Kellerman, NSRI Durban station commander.

The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed.