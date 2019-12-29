South Africa

Sea rescuers evacuate Brazilian crewman from ship due to medical emergency

29 December 2019 - 16:40 By TimesLIVE
A NSRI crew were dispatched to evacuate a Brazilian crewman from a container ship approaching Durban on Saturday due to a medical emergency.
A NSRI crew were dispatched to evacuate a Brazilian crewman from a container ship approaching Durban on Saturday due to a medical emergency.
Image: NSRI

A Brazilian crewman is in a stable condition after having had to be evacuated from a container ship approaching Durban on Saturday afternoon due to a medical emergency.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Durban crew, accompanied by Netcare 911 rescue paramedics, were activated at 4.30pm on Saturday to rendezvous with the container ship to evacuate the 27-year-old crewman.

The sea rescue craft Alick Rennie was launched and responded and on meeting up with the ship the Netcare 911 rescue paramedic and NSRI crew were transferred onto the ship and the patient, in the care of the rescue paramedic, was transferred onto our sea rescue craft and brought to our NSRI rescue base and he has been transported to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance in a stable condition,” said Jonathan Kellerman, NSRI Durban station commander.

The nature of the medical emergency was not disclosed.

MORE

Surfer dies after washing onto rocks at Eastern Cape beach, weather warnings issued

An experienced surfer died at Seal Point, Cape St Francis, on Christmas Day.
News
3 days ago

Shark attacks surf ski paddler at popular East London beach

Nahoon Beach has been closed to beachgoers after a shark attack early Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Spear-fisherman lucky to escape after being dragged out to sea by shark

A spear-fisherman was dragged by a great white shark for about 50m before being able to free himself and get to shore safely on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Nic Dlamini has surgery on arm broken by Table Mountain National Park rangers South Africa
  2. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  3. Foreign tourists attacked in SA holiday home South Africa
  4. Vicki Momberg released from jail as she qualified for prison remission: ... South Africa
  5. Man shot in car outside Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X