South Africa

Investigation launched after fire damages four KZN municipal vehicles

02 January 2020 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE
Two Ndwedwe municipality vehicles were destroyed by fire, while two others were damaged.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has called for an investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed two Ndwedwe local municipality vehicles and damaged two others.

In a statement, the department said that about 6am on Thursday security guards at the north coast municipality saw smoke coming from parking bays which house municipal vehicles. Investigations revealed that four vehicles were alight.

Hlomuka said: “We are very concerned by this incident. The destruction of municipal assets, which are meant to bring services to our communities, is very unfortunate.

“Since the circumstances around the cause of this fire are not clear, we have directed the municipality to ensure that this incident is properly investigated and that appropriate actions are taken should it be found that it was arson,” he said.

