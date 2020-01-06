South Africa

Hello 2020 and load-shedding - Mzansi's anger rises as darkness prevails

06 January 2020 - 07:02 By Jessica Levitt
Sigh! Here we go again, 2020.
Image: Business Times

It took Eskom just five days into the new year to spark anger among many in Mzansi after it was announced on Saturday load-shedding would return.

In December President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans load-shedding would not return until mid-January.

Eskom said the blackouts were because of a “constrained system” and a broken conveyor belt at Medupi power station.

The announcement has resulted in Eskom trending on social media, with many expressing their outrage over the renewed darkness.

