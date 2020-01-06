Hello 2020 and load-shedding - Mzansi's anger rises as darkness prevails
It took Eskom just five days into the new year to spark anger among many in Mzansi after it was announced on Saturday load-shedding would return.
In December President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans load-shedding would not return until mid-January.
Eskom said the blackouts were because of a “constrained system” and a broken conveyor belt at Medupi power station.
The announcement has resulted in Eskom trending on social media, with many expressing their outrage over the renewed darkness.
Medupi is relatively new, how come it’s conveyor belt keep on breaking. Unless this story is fabricated like the sabotage one. #eskomloadshedding— Lenyora 🇿🇦. (@BlackTittan) January 5, 2020
Please await announcement that goes like:— Lesedi (@Motiv88r) January 5, 2020
This #eskomloadshedding was caused by threats of war
January couldn't be more worse.. #eskomloadshedding pic.twitter.com/r12jFE3Olf— Major G (@imaybekris) January 5, 2020
#eskomloadshedding performance bonuses from tax payers, the same taxpayers who have been laid off at work, retrenched, hours reduced at work due to loadshedding. ESKOM you are a selfish company.— Molatela (@lati30) January 5, 2020