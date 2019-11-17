Good rains wasted as R530m extension to the Hazelmere dam drags on
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Millions of litres of water are being wasted as a multimillion-rand extension to the Hazelmere Dam wall — meant to double the dam’s capacity — remains incomplete four years after it was announced.
Instead of storing the heavy rains that fell this week, problems with the construction of the wall meant water was released into the Mdloti River...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.