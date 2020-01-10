South Africa

Mother faces culpable homicide charge after 'reversing over toddler'

10 January 2020 - 19:08 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The tragedy happened on Thursday in the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A culpable homicide case has been opened after a mother reversed her car over her two-year-old child at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson confirmed that the tragic incident had happened on Thursday.

“The child was declared dead on the scene after the mother went into her car and reversed, only to find that her child was at the back of the car,” said Rawlinson.

“No arrests have been made yet but the police have opened a culpable homicide case against the mother.”

