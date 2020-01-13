KZN education department ready to welcome 2.8m pupils for new school year

The KwaZulu-Natal education department says it's all systems go for the 2020 academic year as they prepare to welcome 2.8-million pupils on Wednesday.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Monday presented the province’s state of readiness at Sivananda High School in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

“We want to state upfront that the province of KwaZulu-Natal is ready for the 2020 academic year. As the department, we have done our best in preparing for the new school year,” he said.

The province, which last year had most matrics writing, is home to 6,000 schools and has 86,000 teachers.