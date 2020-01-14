South Africa

Cape Town traffic cop's hijacked patrol car used in another hijacking

14 January 2020 - 12:36 By Aron Hyman
Police have recovered both hijacked vehicles but are still on the hunt for the suspects.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Cape Town police are on the hunt for criminals who hijacked a traffic police patrol vehicle just after midnight on Tuesday.

Cape Town traffic services said a traffic officer was robbed of her patrol vehicle and  personal belongings in Eerste River.

The suspects then hijacked another vehicle using the stolen traffic vehicle.

“The officer had just dropped a colleague at home after their shift when she was accosted by a group of suspects,” said Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan.

“They took off, and information from the SAPS is that the traffic vehicle was then used to hijack another vehicle.”

Jordaan said both vehicles were later recovered on Old Faure Road near a military base.

“The traffic officer was unharmed but extremely traumatised by the incident. She is receiving counselling and support from the department,” said Jordaan.

She appealed to the public to report any information about the incident or the suspects to the city's public emergency communications centre on 021 480 7700 or the police on 10111.

