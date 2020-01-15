Nuclear board resigns en masse, slates Gwede Mantashe

The board of the state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) has resigned en masse, citing a dire lack of support from mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

In a letter sent to Mantashe’s office on Tuesday, the board laid bare a raft of problems facing the company. The resignations at the start of a new year add to an air of instability in state-owned firms, and follow closely the resignation of Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza last week.

The letter, seen by TimesLIVE, revealed that Necsa has been “technically insolvent” since 2016. “Upon assuming our positions as directors [late in 2018] it became apparent that Necsa has been making losses from as far back as 2014,” it reads.

The company, tasked with research in nuclear energy and the processing and storage of nuclear material, struggled to pay salaries to staff in December last year.

To mitigate years of losses, amounting to as much as R554m, said the former board members, Necsa had extended debt through loans, overdraft facilities and by dipping into emergency funding.