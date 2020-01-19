Para-athlete Alwyn Uys cycles for charity at Super Hero Sunday

In 2019, Uys became the first paraplegic to finish Ironman.

“I know there are big challenges out there and I love pushing my mind to the next level. Our minds can push us further than we think possible. We’ll never know where our limits truly are,” he said in a statement.

Uys played rugby for the Sharks and Maties before a disastrous car accident in 2014 ended his career.

He was 24 years old at the time of his accident.

“It was first a process of dealing with that paralysis and working through the barriers of what the world now tells you that you can and can’t do any more because you’re in a wheelchair.

“Make no mistake, it was very difficult and one hell of a process. But I had my faith and the hope that everything happens for a reason.”

“The dream from when I was a boy was always to play for the Springboks, and then something happens that changes your dream. I’m still involved in sport, just in a different way. The goalposts may have shifted, but the goal remains the same,” he said.