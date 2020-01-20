Western Province Athletics board member charged with R250,000 fraud

Western Province Athletics board member Allen Barnes appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on a fraud charge on Monday.

Barnes, 53, was reported as a missing person on January 4. He was arrested in Gauteng six days later and taken back to Cape Town in police custody.

Western Province Athletics reportedly said it uncovered irregularities after Barnes disappeared, and launched a full investigation. On Monday prosecutor Adiel Jansen told the court that Barnes faced a R250,000 fraud charge.

“After the investigation, this amount may become more,” said Jansen. “ The state is not opposed to the release of the accused on bail.”