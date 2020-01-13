Ekurhuleni official suspended over allegations of tender fraud

The city of Ekurhuleni has suspended a senior official in the department of health and social development, with pay, over allegations of tender fraud and corruption.

The city said on Monday that the manager was suspended after allegations involving millions of rands came to the city's attention. A complaint of unethical and corrupt behaviour was also reported against the individual to the South African Council for Social Service Professions (SACSSP).

"The city launched a full-scale investigation into the allegations, a process which is driven by the internal audit department. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the city will determine the way forward," said the city.

The Citizen newspaper reported last week that the person had been reported to the council for unethical and corrupt behaviour involving millions in allegedly fraudulent tenders. It said the official's alleged gross misconduct is being scrutinised by the council.