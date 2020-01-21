South Africa

WATCH | Cash van set alight after brazen heist on Malibongwe Drive

21 January 2020 - 07:22 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A gang ambushed the cash van and ordered the crew and driver to lie on the ground.
A gang ambushed the cash van and ordered the crew and driver to lie on the ground.
Image: Netcare911

Two vehicles, including the cash-in-transit van, were set alight after a brazen heist in Malibongwe Drive near Cosmo City on Monday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said a gang ambushed the cash van and ordered the crew and driver to lie on the ground.

Muridili said the group loaded an undisclosed amount of money into two cars and fled the scene.

The cash van and a vehicle were set alight on the scene.

The incident happened at about 6pm on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said two guards were treated on the scene and transported to hospital in a stable condition.

MORE

R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng

Cash-in-transit company SBV Services is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a gang that bombed an ...
News
1 week ago

Armed gang 'bombs' cash-in-transit vehicle in KZN

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang which allegedly shot at and bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle outside Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist

National police say valuable evidence was lost when community members looted a cash van after a heist in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News
  4. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  5. Lesotho police in search for Prime Minister's wife implicated in murder News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X