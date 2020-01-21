WATCH | Cash van set alight after brazen heist on Malibongwe Drive

Two vehicles, including the cash-in-transit van, were set alight after a brazen heist in Malibongwe Drive near Cosmo City on Monday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said a gang ambushed the cash van and ordered the crew and driver to lie on the ground.

Muridili said the group loaded an undisclosed amount of money into two cars and fled the scene.

The cash van and a vehicle were set alight on the scene.

The incident happened at about 6pm on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said two guards were treated on the scene and transported to hospital in a stable condition.