SA's health department ups surveillance for all travellers from Asia after coronavirus outbreak

23 January 2020 - 15:44 By Emma Rumney

South Africa's department of health said on Thursday port health authorities have enhanced surveillance for all travellers from Asia, especially China, following an outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

OR Tambo international airport is the only port of entry for direct flights from Asia, it added, saying the measures had been put in place due to the current risk the virus could be imported to South Africa.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus outbreak has hit 634, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.

At the end of Wednesday, 17 deaths from the virus have been reported, all in Hubei province.

