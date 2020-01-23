KZN school to relocate after a tombstone erected inside classroom

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education will be relocating a school in Umzimkhulu, in southern KZN, after a tombstone was erected in one of the classrooms.

Pupils at Mthwane Senior Secondary made the discovery when they returned for the 2020 academic year last week.

According to Daily News a woman, whom they did not name, claimed that her grandfather was buried on the land and that she had informed the department that the grave was there. The woman said her grandfather was given the farm land in the 1960s.