Parktown Boys' High trip was unauthorised, law firm appointed to investigate: Panyaza Lesufi

A week after the tragic news of a grade 8 pupil’s death during a school camp made headlines, Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has revealed that the Parktown Boys' High class of 2020 went on the trip before being granted authorization.

The Gauteng education department announced on Friday that the school's principal, Malcolm Williams, has been suspended with immediate effect following the death of Enoch Mpianzi. The 13-year-old Parktown pupil died last week on an orientation camp during a river rafting activity, leading to widespread claims of negligence on behalf of the school and the camp staff.

Lesufi told a news briefing the camp trip had not been approved by the department at a district level. The school, he said, insisted on going on the trip regardless of completion, with Lesufi placing the blame on Williams for allowing this.

He also announced that the officials at a district level who did not flag the request with the department’s head office will also be immediately suspended.

He said that the teachers on the trip would be charged individually based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour.

According to Lesufi, all water-related activities in the province must get authorization from the education department’s head office.

“The school had made an application to the district to approve the trip. However, the district and the head office had not approved the trip, thus making it an unauthorized activity.

“The principal will be suspended,” Lesufi said during a press briefing in Johannesburg on Friday.

It is gazetted that a school needs to apply three months prior to the trip, in this case, the application did not meet the required timeframe.

The department also questioned the conduct of the officials who dealt with the school's application.

“The district officials that handled this application should have indicated to the school about the progress of their application. They should have indicated to head office whether they can approve the trip or not. All the officials who handled the application at the district will be suspended,” Lesufi said.