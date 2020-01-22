Parktown Boys' High 'committed' to justice as Lesufi warns he'll take action

Parktown Boys' High says it is “utterly committed” to ensuring Enoch Mpianzi and his family get the justice they deserve - as education authorities prepare to act against the school and its leadership.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Wednesday that he would take action within the next 48 hours.

As the country continues to share its shock and disbelief at the death of the grade 8 pupil, a report on Wednesday suggested that three other pupils may have died at the lodge over the past two decades.

Two families came forward and told Eyewitness News that their children died while camping at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in the North West - in 1999 and 2009.

Details about the death of a third pupil, on a school hockey training camp at the Nyati Sports School in 2010, emerged on Tuesday.

It was unclear under whose ownership the lodge was as far back as 1999.

Eyewitness News said management at the lodge had indicated earlier that they were not aware of other deaths.