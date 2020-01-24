WATCH | Five talking points from Lesufi's preliminary report on death of Parktown pupil

Gauteng education MEC Panyanzi Lefusi delivered the preliminary findings of the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi on Friday.

Mpianzi drowned at Nyati Bush lodge in the North West, during a Parktown Boys' High School grade 8 orientation camp.

Headmaster Malcolm Williams has been suspended with immediate effect.

Lefusi stated that the school governing body, the teachers involved as well as district officials would be under intense scrutiny during the course of the investigation.

Lefusi is expected to address Parktown Boys' High parents on Friday evening.