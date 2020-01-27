South Africa

KZN education department to investigate after grade R pupil burnt at school

27 January 2020 - 14:12 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A grade R pupil was burnt on the hands when a fire was started to get rid of uncollected refuse at his school.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has launched an investigation after a grade R pupil was burnt on the school premises.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department said five-year-old Mpendulo Mkhezi was burnt on the hands after he left his classroom to go to the bathroom at Andrew Zondo Primary School in Illovo, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

“It is said educators heard screams from outside, only to discover a pupil's hands had been burnt,” said the department.

It is believed a fire was started to burn refuse at the school which had not been collected.

Kwazi Mshengu, MEC for education, said  gross negligence was suspected.

“We have instituted an investigation so that we establish exactly what happened to Mpendulo Mkhize. Reports that the school sent the child to a clinic without informing the family are also disturbing. Once we have concluded our investigation, we are going to liaise with the family and public accordingly,” said Mshengu.

