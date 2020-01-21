WATCH | KZN school on fire as pupils protest about teachers

Classes at Nonhlevu Secondary School in Groutville, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, have been suspended after fiery protests on Tuesday.

According to the department of education, pupils were not happy with some of the teachers at the school and set fire to debris.

“The governing body has suspended classes for today [Tuesday] and we were able to calm the situation, with the hope that tomorrow it will be back to normal. We are working on the matter. Our circuit officials are on the ground handling the situation,” said education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.