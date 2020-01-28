South Africa

Man 'drives' over 18-month-old boy in Roodeplaat

28 January 2020 - 06:46 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The incident happened in Kameeldrift on Monday.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

A man allegedly drove his Ford Ranger bakkie over an 18-month-old boy in Kameeldrift, Roodeplaat, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at about 5.30pm.

“It is alleged that the driver of a Ford Ranger, who is one of the tenants at a block of rooms, was entering the yard when he ran over the child.”

The boy was declared dead on the scene.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Rufus Engelbrecht, from Life Support 24/7, said they were alerted at about 6.30pm.

“The mother and father were inside the house and came outside when the (man) arrived. When they approached the car to greet (him), they saw the child lying in the driveway.”

