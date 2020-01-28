'Song of the Year' legal challenge against SABC dropped

The SABC on Tuesday said it is no longer legally prevented from revealing the results of its Song of the Year competition.

Owen Ndlovu had previously accused the broadcaster of stealing the intellectual property of his "Summer Song of the Year" concept from his company Michael Owen Productions.

The stand-off related to the voting system used by the SABC in the competition on various radio stations.

Ndlovu, who had been partnering with the SABC in organising the event, claimed the broadcaster took his idea. The SABC dismissed the allegations.