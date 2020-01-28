'Enoch wanted to bring justice to this country,' classmate tells mourners

The girl who Enoch Mpianzi took to his grade 7 farewell at Brixton Primary School told mourners at his memorial service on Tuesday that he had big dreams.

“He said he wanted to be a lawyer so that he can bring justice to this country,” said Mpho Molelekeng, 14.

She and Mpianzi had been friends since 2016, when they were placed in the same grade 4 class. Since then they had been in same class every year. She said Mpianzi helped her with subjects she struggled with.

Dressed in her school uniform, she told mourners at Parktown Boys' High: “I was Enoch’s best buddy. We shared good memories together. He was a kind boy. He used to joke and he never fought with anyone.”