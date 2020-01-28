South Africa

Students 'assaulted' after violence erupts at North West University

28 January 2020 - 08:06 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The SA Union of Students, student representative presidents and secretaries-general have resolved to embark on a national shutdown of all universities until their demands are met.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The North West University (NWU) has closed its Mahikeng campus after an outbreak of violence on Monday.

This after the SA Union of Students (Saus), student representative presidents and secretaries-general called for a national shutdown of all universities.

A group of students has been preventing people from entering the campus since Monday morning, spokesperson Louis Jacobs said.

Jacobs said a group of senior seniors had also assaulted other students and damaged university property.

“The safety of students and staff on campus is increasingly in jeopardy.

“Therefore, the university management has, after consultations with relevant stakeholders, including the SA Police Service (SAPS), resolved to close the campus until further notice to ensure the safety and security of stakeholders.”

All students were requested to vacate the campus by 3pm on Tuesday.

A case of assault and damage to property was opened at the Mmabatho police station.

