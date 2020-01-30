South Africa

Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat

30 January 2020 - 19:32 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Thami Mashiane was found in a block of flats in Braamfontein. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/janifest

Gauteng police have confirmed that a 21-year-old Wits university student who went missing on Sunday was found alive in a flat in Braamfontein on Thursday.

Thami Mashiane was reported missing on Monday by her parents at the Hillbrow police station.

She was last seen leaving her place of residence in Joubert Park.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a search was immediately initiated. Concerned friends took to social media to raise awareness about her disappearance.

Peters said police received a tip-off about her whereabouts. “Police today [Thursday] around midday responded to information on the whereabouts of the missing 21-year old and together with her parents, found the girl at a flat in Braamfontein,” said Peters.

“At this stage, [she] is undergoing medical examination to assess whether there was any form of injury,” said Peters.

“Guys we found her ... Please give us space to recover from this traumatic ordeal,” tweeted one of her friends.

SowetanLIVE earlier quoted an aunt as saying: “According to her friend, on Saturday evening she went to buy a cigarette and never came back. Her phone has been off since then.”

