Search for missing Wits student enters fourth day: What you need to know about Thami Mashiane

It has been almost a week since Wits student Thami Mashiane went missing.

The third-year BA student, according to social media posts, was last seen on the corner of King George and Bok streets in Joubert Park.

Here is what you need to know.

Last seen

Mashiane was last seen in Joubert Park, Johannesburg, at 9:45am on Sunday.

She left home on Friday afternoon, saying she was spending the weekend with friends, according to a Twitter user @elnino_media012 who launched an online search campaign, saying Mashiane was his little sister.

She was reportedly wearing a baby blue top, black and white striped pants, a black beanie and a dark green jacket before her disappearance.

Fears rising

SowetanLIVE reported that Mashiane’s aunt, Sharon, said the past few days had been daunting for the family as they were worried about her safety.

“We are worried about her health, as she was diagnosed with depression in December and placed on medication. She hasn’t taken her medication since she went missing.

“According to her friend, on Saturday evening she went to buy a cigarette and never came back. Her phone has been off since then.

"It was only on Monday when the friends decided to call us to ask if she was back at home, because they had not seen her.

“We started panicking, went to the police to open a case of a missing person and searched the streets - with no luck,” she said.

'Looking confused'

Mashiane's friend on social media said she had been to search for Mashiane in the Braamfontein area after they heard she was spotted there looking “confused”.

“My parents and I are on the way to Braam to look around because some street kids say they saw her last night on the streets and said she didn't seem okay mentally."

Search party

Family, friends, Wits university personnel and the police organised a search party for the student on Wednesday, and another will take place on Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with the police directly, or Nino Mashiane.