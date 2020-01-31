No cases of coronavirus in SA yet, 14 samples tested are negative

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday reassured South Africans that no confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the country.

He said all precautions were being taken to mitigate the risks, including the referral of air passengers to nurses on their arrival in the country if they had elevated temperatures.

“At this stage there are no reports of South Africans who contracted the virus.

“We have remained vigilant on developments regarding the movement and behaviour of the viral infection across the world and continue to engage the international fraternity to better understand how the virus behaves and its health effects,” Mkhize said at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg.

On Thursday, 170 deaths and thousands of cases were reported in various parts of the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.